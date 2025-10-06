American Woman Compares Cost Of Dining In India Versus US: "All For Less Than 10 Dollars"

An American expat in Delhi shared a video showcasing her love for India, highlighting the affordability of dining out. Kristen Fischer highlighted the significant price difference between dining out in India and the US, stating that a meal costing under $10 in India would be around $100 in the US. Her post sparked a lot of engagement online, with many agreeing with her comparison of living costs between India and the US.

In her video, Fischer showed how her family of six enjoyed three starters, three main courses, and dessert, all for under $10 at a local restaurant. She also criticised America's tipping culture, calling it excessive.

"This would be unheard of in America. One thing I love about living in India is that we get to go out to eat at restaurants much more often than we ever could in the USA. Our family of 6 can go out and order 3 starters, 3 entrees, and dessert all for less than the equivalent of 10 US dollars. A similar meal in the US would cost close to $100 total. The price difference is completely outrageous. And don't even get me started on tipping culture in America because that has gotten completely out-of-hand. There are many reasons I love living in India and this is definitely one of them," she wrote in the caption of the video.

Watch the video here:

The video went viral, resonating with many users who agreed with her stand.

One user commented, "And on top of paying $100, the taste and service often are not that great either. In contrast, in India, both fancy and simple dining places usually serve really good food, thanks to the tremendous competition."

Another wrote, "You're absolutely right! Eating in restaurants is definitely cheaper in India! And tipping is not necessary either! The best thing is the variety of food on the menu!! The choice is much more like North Indian, South Indian, Indo-Chinese, etc & every food has its own special flavor & level of spice."

"The tip amount in USA is actually your entire meal for 6, almost twice. We (as a family) have almost stopped going out in USA," a third user said.

In a previous video, she listed 10 things that one can find in India but not in the USA. From the widespread usage of UPI (Unified Payment Interface) to the delivery of goods within minutes via convenience apps, Fischer's observations resonated with the public online.