Foreigner Reveals 10 Surprising Things India Has That US Doesn't

An American woman has gone viral on social media after she listed 10 things that one can find in India but not in the USA. Kristen Fischer, who has resided in India for over four years, shared her observations on Instagram, revealing the significant benefits she had experienced during her time in the country.

"You will not find these things in the USA. These are some of the things that India has that America doesn't. This is what I would say is a huge benefit to living in India," wrote Fischer.

From the widespread usage of UPI (Unified Payment Interface) to the delivery of goods within minutes via convenience apps, Fischer's observations resonated with the public online.

Here Are The 10 Things Listed by Kristen Fischer:

MRP, or market retail price, is not found in America. Any vendor can charge whatever they want for any product.

Dhabas are cheap and convenient roadside restaurants all over India that you won't find in America.

Jet sprays are a hygiene necessity, but in the USA, all you will find is toilet paper.

Monkeys frequently roam the streets here in India. But in the USA, the only monkeys you will find are in the zoo.

Rickshaws and autos are such a convenient and low-cost way to get around. In the USA, everyone just uses their own car.

School uniforms are not worn in public schools in America, but in India, all school children wear uniforms.

UPI is one of my favourite things here. It is such a convenient and easy way to pay and keep track of spending.

The delivery apps where you can get anything delivered to your door in under eight minutes is a luxury of India, but nothing like this exists in America.

Maggi products are a staple in Indian stores and homes, but they are not available in the USA.

Bazaars and outdoor markets are a fun way to find a good bargain. But there is no bargaining at such markets in America.

See the viral post here:

'Life is easy'

As of the last update, the post had garnered nearly 60,000 views and hundreds of comments, with a section of social media users genuinely surprised that the lack of MRP and school uniforms was the norm in the USA.

"Really?? No MRP on any goods or just a few selective ones.....there has to be a benchmark to compare at least," said one user, while another added: "I love being in India, not that I've been/lived in the western regions of the globe but just the thought, even in my head. I'd rather be here...if it makes sense."

A third commented: "In most of the cities the life is super easy, and you can order everything and they deliver it to your doorstep. Yes we have some basic issues like issue regarding infrastructure and cleanliness and some administrative issues but we are continuously working towards it to make India clean, green, great and beautiful."

A fourth said: "So good to know all about the USA and putting this post. No MRP and no instant delivery exists in the USA, never knew this before."

In a previous video, Fischer, a mother of four, stated that she does not "regret" her decision to set base in India, where she has met incredible people and seen amazing places.