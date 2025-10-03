Indian Techie Abruptly Ends Interview Over 3-Minute Delay, Sparks Debate

- An Indian techie was three minutes late to a job interview and ended it early
- The hiring manager criticised the techie immediately without introduction
- The techie apologised and cited logistics issues for the delay
An Indian techie has divided the internet after they shared an incident where they were three minutes late to an interview. In a now-viral Reddit post titled, "Culture at 09:03 is very important for an interviewer", the user recalled the time they ended a job interview when they were called out for a three-minute delay.
"An indian hiring manager, team lead (TL) of IT Operations, bragged because I was late for 3 minutes on my job interview. I apologised, told them I was having logistics issues," the techie wrote in the r/IndianWorkplace subreddit.
The user added that the hiring manager, who had not even introduced himself, came up with a reply that rubbed them the wrong way.
"The hiring manager started immediately with: "yes... indeed, 3 minutes late already..." without introducing himself," the user wrote.
Deciding to end the interview early, the techie told the hiring manager: "Understood. I'll give you the remaining twenty-seven minutes back. Have a great day."
See the viral post here:
Culture at 09:03 is very important for an interviewer
byu/Efficient_Finance935 inIndianWorkplace
'I guess you are...'
As the post gained traction, a section of users lauded the techie for taking a stand while others highlighted that such a situation could have been handled in a better and mature way by both parties.
"I guess you are at fault here. If the interview is at 9, you are expected and supposed to join at 8.55 - 8.57. So you can tackle the initial issues, it's general knowledge and common sense," said one user, while another added: "That's the spirit. This guy would have made your life miserable if you got selected."
A third commented: "I remember getting a call from the recruiter once that the director is waiting on the interview bridge for 10 mins while I was talking a nap. I hurriedly got up , changed and joined the call. He just asked why I was 15 mins late for which I apologised and replied that I had an understanding that the call is at 4:30 pm and not 4:00 and the conversation moved on. Eventually I was hired. Bottom line, it all depends on the person on the other side."
A fourth said: "Late, disrespectful, wasted the interviewer's and company's time and did not get the job. Well done."