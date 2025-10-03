Indian Techie Abruptly Ends Interview Over 3-Minute Delay, Sparks Debate

An Indian techie has divided the internet after they shared an incident where they were three minutes late to an interview. In a now-viral Reddit post titled, "Culture at 09:03 is very important for an interviewer", the user recalled the time they ended a job interview when they were called out for a three-minute delay.

"An indian hiring manager, team lead (TL) of IT Operations, bragged because I was late for 3 minutes on my job interview. I apologised, told them I was having logistics issues," the techie wrote in the r/IndianWorkplace subreddit.

The user added that the hiring manager, who had not even introduced himself, came up with a reply that rubbed them the wrong way.

"The hiring manager started immediately with: "yes... indeed, 3 minutes late already..." without introducing himself," the user wrote.

Deciding to end the interview early, the techie told the hiring manager: "Understood. I'll give you the remaining twenty-seven minutes back. Have a great day."

See the viral post here:

'I guess you are...'

As the post gained traction, a section of users lauded the techie for taking a stand while others highlighted that such a situation could have been handled in a better and mature way by both parties.

"I guess you are at fault here. If the interview is at 9, you are expected and supposed to join at 8.55 - 8.57. So you can tackle the initial issues, it's general knowledge and common sense," said one user, while another added: "That's the spirit. This guy would have made your life miserable if you got selected."

A third commented: "I remember getting a call from the recruiter once that the director is waiting on the interview bridge for 10 mins while I was talking a nap. I hurriedly got up , changed and joined the call. He just asked why I was 15 mins late for which I apologised and replied that I had an understanding that the call is at 4:30 pm and not 4:00 and the conversation moved on. Eventually I was hired. Bottom line, it all depends on the person on the other side."

A fourth said: "Late, disrespectful, wasted the interviewer's and company's time and did not get the job. Well done."