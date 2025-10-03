British Tourist Calls Delhi Metro 'Better' Than 'Confusing' London Underground: 'Mad To Think...'

The Delhi Metro is the lifeline of India's capital city, as millions of passengers use it daily to reach their destinations. Now, a British tourist has marvelled at the efficiency of Delhi Metro's Airport Express line, terming it 'way better' than the 'confusing' London Underground system.

In a video titled "Arriving in India was not what I expected," vlogger Islam Lewis took a ride from the airport to New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS), where he was pleasantly surprised by the ease of travel through the metro system.

"First time arriving in India was way better than I expected. The metro in New Delhi is super clean, organised and very tourist-friendly," wrote Lewis.

"I found that the staff were honest and the system was easy to understand. It's a very smooth experience and better than taking an Uber!"

In the now-viral clip, Lewis can be seen purchasing a ticket at the counter before embarking on the trip.

"Wow, this is so easy to understand. The London Underground, I find very confusing. Even if it is all in English and everything is explained. I find it so confusing. And it's mad to think that this system [Delhi Metro] is way better. Like way better. At least, I actually know where I am going, just from looking at the signs," said Lewis in the video.

Watch the viral video here:

'100 times better'

As the post gained traction, social media users lauded the efficiency of the Delhi metro whilst drawing comparisons to London's underground network.

"I also experienced the London underground, too expensive and the sound on Jubilee line. Only the Elizabeth line is good and overground," said one user, while another added: "If people are willing to spend a reasonable amount of money. India is quite good."

A third commented: "This is 100 times better than London Underground, which is suffocating as well. Sorry, but it is the truth."

Last month, a passenger went viral after he chronicled how he was able to reach NDLS from the airport within an hour of deboarding the plane, using the Delhi Metro. The user shared that they landed in Delhi from Mumbai at 2:14 PM, before collecting the bags 10 minutes later. By 2:30 PM, they were at the airport metro platform and reached NDLS by 2:54 PM.

The Airport Express Line or Orange Line is a high-speed metro service that connects NDLS to Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), with a recent extension taking it to Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector-25.