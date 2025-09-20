American Woman Shares 'Crazy' Hospital Experience In India: 'Charged Me Only Rs 50'

An American woman has shared her 'crazy' hospital experience in India, where she was able to get a bleeding issue sorted instantly and at a minimum cost. Kristen Fischer, who has been living in India for over four years, took to Instagram to share a reel where she documented the time when she cut her thumb and started bleeding.

"I cut my thumb, it was bleeding a lot, I rode my bicycle to the local hospital, spent 45 minutes there, and didn't end up needing stitches, paid 50 rupees, and went home," said Ms Fischer.

Ms Fischer stated that the story was 'crazy' to her for two particular reasons. She listed the ease of the whole experience and compared it to the US, where it may have cost a fortune to get simple bandage and stitches.

"I had a hospital only 5 minutes from my house in my neighborhood. India has easy access to doctors, clinics, and hospitals. I feel so safe living in India knowing I am just minutes away from emergency help if needed," said Ms Fischer.

"They only charged me 50 rupees for the whole experience. For those who don't know, that is like 60 cents. Healthcare is so much more affordable in India than in the USA where most insurance premiums cost $1-2k/month!" she added.

'It's wonderful'

As the post went viral, social media users agreed with Ms Fischer's assessment, stating the Indian healthcare system does not have the roadblocks like the US.

"Agree. There is an abundance if help in India. And not just help but medical help. It's wonderful and it never feels like it comes with strings attached," said one user, while another added: "That's indeed a good experience you had. Sometimes they also give a tetanus injection to avoid any infection."

A third commented: "If the doctor is your neighbour, they will write off even that. Jokes apart, I had my first one in a village. The kind doctor was the wife of a faculty in the same college. She often used to write off the fees of poor women."

A fourth said: "I wanted an appointment with a gastroenterologist here in the US and the earliest appointment available is in February 2026."

In a previous video, Ms Fischer, a mother of four, stated that she does not "regret" her decision to set base in India, where she has met incredible people and seen amazing places.