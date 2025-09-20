Indian Techie's 'Relocated To US' Post Viral After Donald Trump's H-1B Visa Crackdown

An Indian techie has gone viral after his joyful post about moving to San Francisco, USA, coincided with a major policy change announced by President Donald Trump. The software development engineer (SDE) at Atlassian posted a 'life update' stating they had relocated to the Bay Area whilst posting a pic of themselves in front of the Golden Gate Bridge.

"Life update: Relocated to San Francisco Bay Area!" wrote the user named Jatin in an X (formerly Twitter) post as others congratulated him for the achievement.

However, hours later, Mr Trump, in his latest attempt to crack down on immigration, signed a proclamation imposing a $100,000 (Rs 88 lakh) fee on H-1B visa applicants.

After the announcement, Jatin returned to the platform to acknowledge that his timing of the update may have been slightly wrong. "Couldn't have picked a worse day to post this update," he wrote.

As the post went viral, social media users chimed in with their responses as well. While a section poked fun at Jatin's expense, others said he was welcome to return to India to contribute to the country's growth story.

"Sorry bro! But India will treat you a lot better," said one user, while another added, "Relax Jatin! No one knows what's going to happen in the next hour."

A third commented: "Well you just escaped. No hate. All the best! Work hard. Do come back and contribute if you can!"

See the viral post here:

couldn't have picked a worst day to post this update 💀 https://t.co/7iJraS5n1h — jatin (@jatinkrmalik) September 20, 2025

Also Read | Delhi Man Reveals Reason For Leaving Mumbai After Only 100 Days: 'Looking Back..'

What Did Trump Announce?

On Friday (Sep 19), Mr Trump announced the new visa fee to ensure that people being brought into the country were "actually very highly skilled" and do not replace American workers.

"We need workers. We need great workers, and this pretty much ensures that that's what's going to happen," he said.

Notably, the H-1B visa is a temporary US work visa that allows companies to hire foreign professionals with specialised skills. It was created in 1990 for people with a bachelor's degree or higher in fields where jobs are deemed hard to fill, especially science, technology, engineering, and math.