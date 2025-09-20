Delhi Man Reveals Reason For Leaving Mumbai After Only 100 Days: 'Looking Back..'

Delhi and Mumbai are two of India's most iconic cities. While both tourist hotspots have their signature charm, there has always been a friendly rivalry between the residents, each claiming their city is better. Now, a social media user has revealed why they left Mumbai after only spending 100 days in the financial capital of the country.

In a LinkedIn post, a user named Deshav Kumar stated that he was fascinated by the idea of moving to a new city, as it felt exciting to step out of his comfort zone. However, after returning to Delhi, he was bombarded with questions as to why he came back despite Mumbai offering everything that the national capital could.

"Well, after living in Mumbai for around 100 days, I did decide to move back to Delhi. And the truth is...it wasn't about friends, language, or even the city," wrote Mr Kumar, adding that he needed the comfort zone in his career.

"But looking back, that logic wasn't the best. See, people often romanticise the idea of stepping out of your comfort zone. We're told that growth only comes when you do that. And yes, sometimes it's true. But I realized that growth is not about being uncomfortable all the time," he added.

Mr Kumar stated that Delhi is where he felt 'rooted' and needed the familiar surroundings to grow further in his professional and personal life.

"Delhi is where I feel rooted. It's not that Mumbai isn't amazing, it truly is. But my journey needed a base where I could focus, build, and scale without battling every little thing outside of work," he said.

"Maybe the takeaway is this, Comfort zone isn't always the enemy. Sometimes, it's the soil you need to grow stronger roots before you branch out again."

'Right decision'

Reacting to the post, social media users agreed with the assessment, stating that it was paramount to be at peace with oneself.

"So true and also a place where you can just focus on yourself and be peace with yourself," said one user while another added: "Glad you made the right decision for yourself."

A third commented: "Completely agree with you. One must know what works best for them, irrespective of their comfort zone."