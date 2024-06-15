Man Applies For Job, Mentions 'Would Never Marry Childhood Love' If Rejected

A person wrote, "He makes a pretty compelling case"

The founder and Chief Executive Officer of Arva Health, Dipalie Bajaj, recently shared a job application of a candidate which left everyone on the internet amused. Ms Bajaj was hiring for the role of a full-stack engineer when she came across the application. The anonymous applicant, when questioned about why he was qualified for the position, openly admitted that he needed a job in order to marry the girl of his dreams. He explained that the girl's father had insisted that he get a job before they could tie the knot.

The man was asked, "Why are you fit for the role?". To this, he said, "I believe I bring a unique blend of Full stack that aligns well with the requirements of this role. Also, if I don't get this job I would never marry my childhood love because her father say u will only marry her if you have a job." A screenshot of the same was shared by Ms Bajaj on X (formerly Twitter). She wrote in the caption, "hiring can be fun too."

hiring can be fun too 🥲 pic.twitter.com/6RnKnOWhIM — Dipalie (@dipalie_) June 13, 2024

Since being shared on June 13, the post has amassed over 2.2 lakh views and four thousand likes on the microblogging platform.

"Hire him for the honesty," said a user.

Another said, "get him a job omg!!!"

"Dude being honest. The real thing would be if the HR is considering him for the next round," added a person.

A fourth person wrote, "He makes a pretty compelling case"

"That's totally me," said a user.

"In this day and age of CV fudging and keyword stuffing, this applicant is honest to the core. 10/10 on honesty," added a person.

"Applicant sounds like me," joked a user.

A user said, "We're talking childhood love here, you've to select that guy."

