Registration Begins For 6,238 Technician Posts In Indian Railways, Check Details

RRB Technician Recruitment 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has commenced the application process for its Technician recruitment drive for the 2025 cycle. The deadline to submit applications online for RRB Technician 2025 posts is July 28, while the last date to pay the application fee is July 30.

The application modification window will open on August 1 and remain active until August 10. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 6,238 posts.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website, rrbapply.gov.in. Selected candidates will be recruited as Technician Grade 1 Signal and in various categories of Technician Grade III posts.

While the central application portal is rrbapply.gov.in, candidates can also refer to RRB regional websites for zone-specific details.

Documents Required For RRB Technician Application



Applicants must upload the following documents during online registration:

Scanned copy of recent passport-sized photograph and signature

Valid ID proof (Aadhaar, PAN, Passport, etc.)

Educational qualification certificates

Caste or category certificate, if applicable

Domicile certificate, if specified in the notification

Applications must be submitted only through the official recruitment portal. No offline submission is permitted, and candidates are not required to send any physical documents by post.

"Candidates who have already created an account for any CEN issued by RRB in 2024 are not required to register again. They should log in using the same username and password," reads a statement on the official website.

RRB Technician 2025: Steps to Apply

Visit the official RRB website

On the homepage, click on the link titled "CEN No. 02/2025 - Technician Recruitment 2025"

Select the "Apply Online" option

Enter basic details (name, email, mobile number) to create login credentials

Sign in and fill out the application form

Upload scanned images of your recent passport-size photograph, signature, and required documents as per the prescribed format

Pay the application fee online

Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference

RRB Technician 2025: Age Limit