Land-For-Jobs Case: Applicants From 1 State, Recruitment Pattern Under Probe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), presenting its arguments on framing charges in the land-for-job scam case on Monday, questioned how all applicants for Group D posts in some zones of Indian Railways could come from just one State.

In this case, former Railway Minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, his family members, former public servants, and job aspirants are accused.

Yadav is alleged to have granted railway jobs in exchange for land parcels from candidates or their relatives, either as gifts or at significantly reduced prices. The agency alleged that one lakh square feet of land was purchased for Rs 26 lakh.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne heard the submissions of senior advocate and Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) DP Singh, who appeared on behalf of the CBI. The special judge on Tuesday listed the matter for hearing on Wednesday.

It was submitted on behalf of the CBI that there was enormous pressure to clear the application. Multiple applications were cleared the same day.

Why does it happen so quickly? SPP questioned. The process was so tedious, he added. The certificates were never verified.

It was further submitted that there is sufficient evidence to show the cash transaction with the person whose land was sold directly or indirectly to Lalu Prasad Yadav at a discounted rate. The agency alleged that these people were appointed.

The Delhi High Court has already rejected Lalu Prasad Yadav's plea seeking a stay on the trial court proceedings.

On May 31, the Delhi HC dismissed his petition. Justice Ravinder Dudeja had ruled that Yadav remains free to present his arguments before the trial court at the charge consideration stage, stating there were no compelling reasons to halt proceedings.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, Yadav had sought to quash the FIR, arguing that the CBI failed to obtain mandatory prior approval before proceeding with its inquiry. He contended that while approval was secured for others, it was not obtained in his case.

The CBI, opposing the petition on maintainability grounds, had argued that a sanction under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act was not required. It further stated that while a sanction under Section 19 was necessary, it had already been obtained.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are investigating former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his family, and several others in connection with the land-for-jobs case.

