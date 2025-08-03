Watch: Drunk Man Drives Car Onto Railway Platform At Meerut Cantt

In a shocking breach of railway safety, a man under the influence of alcohol drove his car onto the platform of Meerut Cantt railway station, dangerously close to a train.

The incident, captured on camera, surfaced online on Friday and has since gone viral.

Though the exact date of the incident remains unclear, the video shows the vehicle, bearing a Jharkhand number plate, entering the platform area and navigating close to a train waiting at the station.

The authorities identified the accused as Sandeep Dhaka, an army personnel. He was arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) teams in Meerut. A medical examination confirmed that he was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

In an official statement posted on social media platform X, SP GRP Moradabad stated, "Due to the above acts by the accused youth army man Sandeep Dhaka, endangering the lives of passengers, a case was registered against the accused under section 145 (B)/147/154/159 Railway Act and 34 Police Act."

The statement further said, "The accused was arrested and a medical examination was conducted in which the accused was found to be under the influence of alcohol. The accused's vehicle was seized. The accused's driving license was seized and a report of cancellation has been sent."

In another post on X, SP GRP Moradabad said, "In connection with the aforementioned case, the GRP and RPF Meerut City have taken the said youth into police custody, registered a case, and are proceeding with further legal action as per the rules."

