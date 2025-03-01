Railway Recruitment 2025: Registration For 32,438 Vacancies Ends Today, Check Details

Railway Recruitment 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is set to close the registration window for the Group D recruitment examination. The deadline to apply, initially set for February 22 has been extended to March 1. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the official website. The last date to pay the application fee is March 3. The application correction window will be open from March 4 to March 13. The selection will be based on the computer based test (CBT) mode.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Candidates must have passed Class 10 from a recognised board or institution.

Age Limit

Minimum Age: 18 years

Maximum Age: 36 years

Age relaxation will be provided as per government norms.

The age calculation will be based on January 1, 2025.

Salary Details

Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary of Rs 18,000.

Application Fee

General/OBC/EWS: Rs 500 (Rs 400 will be refunded after the exam)

SC/ST/PwD: Rs 250 (Full refund after the exam)

All female candidates: Rs 250 (Full refund after the exam)

Railway Recruitment 2025: Steps To Apply

Visit the official website, rrbapply.gov.in.

Click on the "Apply" link on the homepage.

Register and log in with your credentials.

Fill in the required details and upload the necessary documents.

Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates are advised to apply before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues. For further details, visit the official website.