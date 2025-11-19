South Eastern Railway Opens 1,785 Apprentice Seats, Apply Now

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) South Eastern Railway (SER) is inviting applications for Apprentice posts across various departments. Candidates can visit the official website (rrcser.co.in) to apply for the posts.

The online application window will close on December 17, 2025. It opened on Tuesday. The railway has stated that no mode other than online will be accepted for applications.

There are a total of 1785 vacancies across various departments, including workshops, signal and telecom, track machines, etc.

Eligibility Criteria:

Minimum age: 15 years and maximum: 24 years as on January 1, 2026.

Age relaxation: 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC, and 10 years for physically handicapped candidates.

Additionally, 10 years relaxation for ex-servicemen.

Qualifications:

Matriculation (Matriculate or 10th class in 10+2 examination system) from a recognised board with minimum 50 per cent marks.

ITI pass certificate granted by National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) or State Council for Vocational Training (SCVT).

Application Fee:

Rs 100 (non-refundable) for General category candidates.

No fee for other categories, including women candidates.

Selection will be based on a merit list prepared (trade-wise) for all candidates who apply against the notification in respective trades. The merit list in each trade will be prepared on the basis of the percentage of marks obtained in Matriculation with minimum 50% (aggregate) marks. In case two candidates have the same marks, the candidate with older age shall be preferred, as stated by RRC.

Steps to Apply: