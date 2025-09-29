North Western Railway Recruitment 2025: Applications Invited For 2,162 Apprentices, Details Here

Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: North Western Railway (NWR) has invited applications for 898 apprentice vacancies across Bikaner, Ajmer, Jaipur and Jodhpur. Candidates with a ITI pass (National Trade Certificate) can apply for the posts starting October 3, 2025 on the official website of the railways - nwr.indianrailways.gov.in. Last date to apply is November 2, 2025 (11:55 pm).

Selection for the post will be done on the basis of merit list, which is prepared Division/unit wise, trade wise and community wise with candidate's Class 10 marks and Industrial Training Institute (ITI) scores.

NWR Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

In case two candidates have the same number of marks, preference will be given to the older candidate. Candidate should not be older than 24 years. Relaxation of five years is applicable for SC/ST candidates and three years for OBC candidates. For Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBd), 10 year relaxation is allowed.

Educational Qualifications, Fees

Candidate must have passed Class 10 with at least 50 per cent marks and hold a National Trade Certificate (NCT) in the specific trade issued by National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) / State Council for Vocational Training(SCVT).

An application fee of Rs. 100 is applicable for all candidates except SC/ST, PwBd and women.

Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: How To Apply?

Candidates must apply for the posts online at the RRC Jaipur's official website and download the application form.

Visit the official website of RRC Jaipur- rrcjaipur.in.

On the homepage, click on "Online/E-Application" under the "Apprentice 04/2025" section.

Submit the details required and you will be successfully registered for the posts.

Candidates are advised to note their registration number which they receive at the time of applying as it will be used for engagement process/correspondence with Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC).

Download Notification Here- "Railways Apprentices Requirement".