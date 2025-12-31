Security Scare On New Year's Eve, Explosives-Laden Car Seized In Rajasthan

An explosives-laden Maruti Ciaz car with 150 kg of illegal ammonium nitrate concealed in bags of urea fertiliser was found in Rajasthan's Tonk on Wednesday. Around 200 explosive cartridges and six bundles of safety fuse wire (approximately 1,100 metres) were also found in the vehicle.

According to officials, the police, acting on a tip-off, intercepted the car in the Baroni police station area. The accused were allegedly transporting the explosive material from Bundi to Tonk for supply.

Two people, identified as Surendra Mochi and Surendra Patwa, have been arrested in the case. The cops are questioning them and examining whether the consignment was meant for illegal activities, including mining. The car used for transporting the material was also seized.

"A major operation was carried out promptly after receiving specific intelligence inputs in which explosives were seized from a vehicle. Two accused have been arrested, and the investigation is being carried out. We are probing all aspects in the case," DSP Mrityunjay Mishra said.

