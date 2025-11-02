Railway Apprentice 2025: Application Window Closes Today

North Western Railway (NWR) Apprentice Recruitment 2025 applications will close today (November 2) by the Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), NWR. Candidates who have passed Class 10 or equivalent (under the 10+2 examination system) with a minimum of 50 percent marks from a recognized board and hold a National Trade Certificate can apply for the post by visiting the official website.

The application window for the submission of Apprentice 2162 posts was opened on October 3, 2025, and the closing date is today (November 2, 11:59 p.m.). "Candidates should have a valid Email ID, Mobile Number, Scanned Passport Size Photo, and Signature while filling out the online application," said RRC in a notification.

To fill out the RRC NWR Apprentice application, candidates must meet the eligibility criteria set by the recruiter. The minimum age should be 15 years and the maximum 24 years as of October 25, 2025. Age relaxations are applicable for reserved categories 5 years for SC/ST candidates, 3 years for OBC candidates, and 10 years for Persons with Disabilities (PwD).

The application fee is Rs 100 for General and OBC candidates, while SC, ST, PwBD and female candidates are exempted from paying the fee.

How to apply:

1. Go to rrcjaipur.in, the official website.

2. Select the 'Career' or 'Recruitment' section from the homepage.

3. Locate and select the "Apprentice Recruitment 2025" link.

4. Select "Click here for New Registration" and fill out the necessary information to create a password and registration ID.

5. Enter your login information and carefully complete the online application.

6. Scan and upload all required documents in the prescribed format and size, including your signature, photo, 10th-grade transcript, and ITI certificate.

7. Make the online payment and download a copy for future use.

Candidates are advised not to wait until the last minute, as the website server may be busy or face technical issues.