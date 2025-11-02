Gen-Z Avoids Middle Management Amid Stress And Burnout Concerns, Reveals Survey

A survey by London-based global recruitment and talent solutions company Robert Walters has said that 52 per cent of Gen-Z professionals don't want to be middle managers, while 69 per cent of those surveyed believe that stress is too high stress and reward is low. Eighteen per cent of the respondents believe that there is limited decision-making, and 11 per cent pointed to reduced growth. A separate Capterra survey found 75 per cent of middle managers feel overwhelmed and burnt out.

The survey also highlighted that 72 per cent of Gen-Z prefer an individual route to career progression, focusing on personal growth and skills development over managing others. While 36 per cent expect they will have to at some point in their career - despite not wanting to - 16 per cent avoid middle management altogether.

The findings come amid the "great unbossing," as major corporations including Meta and Citigroup have slashed layers of middle management, with such roles accounting for up to 30 per cent of recent job cuts. Generational differences are also pronounced, with 63 per cent of professionals believing older generations place greater value on middle management, and only 20 per cent saying it's equally respected across age groups.

Lucy Bisset, Director at Robert Walters North, explains: "Gen-Z are known for their entrepreneurial mindset - preferring to bring their 'whole self' to projects and spend time cultivating their own brand and approach, rather than spending time managing others. However, this reluctance to take on middle management roles could spell trouble for employers later down the line."

Only 14 per cent of Gen-Z professionals believe the traditional corporate hierarchy is still fit for purpose, while 30 per cent would choose a flat, team-based structure instead. This preference reflects a growing desire for collaboration over command-and-control leadership. Despite this, mid-level management roles remain vital, with 89 percent of employers stating that middle managers play a crucial role in their organisation.

"It's clear mid-level management remains a lynchpin of any organisation, and to keep these roles filled employers need to innovate their strategies to make them more attractive - from providing more autonomy, to regular workload assessments and clear upskilling opportunities.

Embracing an 'unbossed culture' could be key in transforming the role from just being seen as an 'unnecessary layer' of management to a 'facilitator' who empowers their teams to take their own initiative," said Director Bisset, adding, "Employers should prioritise middle management now to avoid significant talent gaps in the near future."