Google Opens Applications For 2026 PhD Software Engineering Internship In India

Google is inviting applications for Software Engineer PhD paid internship for summer 2026. The internship is open for three Indian cities, and candidates can visit Google Careers to apply. "Join us for a unique 12-14 week paid internship that offers personal and professional development, an executive speaker series and community-building," said Google in a notification.

The Software Engineering Internship program will give you an opportunity to work on complex computer science solutions, develop scalable, distributed software systems and also collaborate on multiple smaller projects that have universal appeal.

The positions are open in Bengaluru (Karnataka), Hyderabad (Telangana) and Pune (Maharashtra). As a Software Engineering intern, candidates will work on a specific project critical to Google's needs.

"You (the candidate) will work on a specific project critical to Google's needs. We need our engineers to be versatile and enthusiastic in addressing problems as we continue to push technology forward. You will design, test, deploy, and maintain software solutions as you grow and evolve during your internship," it added.

The responsibilities include creating and supporting a productive and innovative team, working with peers, managers, and teams, developing scalable engineering solutions for Google products, analyzing information and evaluating results to choose the best solution to effectively solve issues. Interns will also apply knowledge gained in computer science courses to real-world challenges.

Preferred qualifications:

1. Research experience in Algorithms, Architecture, Artificial Intelligence, Compilers, Databases, Data Mining, Distributed Systems, Machine Learning, Networking, or Systems.

2. Programming experience in one or more of the following: C/C++, C#, Java, JavaScript, Python, Objective-C, Go, or similar.

3. Experience in computer science, with competencies in data structures, algorithms and software design.

Minimum qualifications:

1. Pursuing a PhD program with a focus on software development or another technical-related field.

2. Experience with one or more general-purpose programming languages (e.g., Java, C/C++, Python, JavaScript, Go, etc.).

3. Experience working in Unix/Linux environments.

4. Experience with data structures, algorithms, and software design.

The recruitment team from Google will determine where you fit best on the basis of your resume. However, the remuneration has not been revealed by Google in the notification.