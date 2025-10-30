University Of Sheffield Invites Applications For MSc Financial Technology And Innovation 2026

The University of Sheffield, United Kingdom, is inviting applications for the MSc Financial Technology and Innovation course for 2026. The duration of the full-time course will be one year. Students can visit the official website, sheffield.ac.uk, to apply for the course. "Our course will prepare you for a career in finance and accounting with a specific focus on technology and innovation," the university said in a notification.

Students need not have a background in finance or accounting before enrolling in this course. During the programme, they will have the opportunity to learn state-of-the-art analytical skills through modules that focus on technology and data analytics.

The course offers training using Bloomberg databases, generative AI, blockchain, Python for Accounting and Finance, Ethical Challenges: Governance and Regulation, Principles of Data Analytics, Portfolio Management and Investment, Global Financial Markets and Institutions and sustainable finance principles for roles that demand both innovation and accountability.

Entry requirements

1. Minimum undergraduate honours degree in any subject.

2. For international qualifications, an English language test such as IELTS 6.5 (with a minimum of 6 in each component) or an equivalent qualification accepted by the University.

The annual fee for international students is £35,840 (approximately Rs 41 lakh). Additionally, the University does not require references or referee details as part of the application, nor a supporting statement for this programme.

During the one-year course, students will have the opportunity to attend lectures, seminars, tutorials, workshops, and computer-based laboratories.

Throughout the course, the University offers the chance to engage with industry experts through guest lectures and to choose a dissertation project with an external company to gain more industry experience.