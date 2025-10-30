CBSE Releases Final Date Sheet For Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2026, Check Complete Schedule

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the final date sheet for the Class 10 and 12 board examinations for the academic year 2025-26. Students can access the complete schedule on the board's official website. The examinations for both classes will begin on February 17, 2026.

In line with the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, CBSE announced that from 2026 onwards, two board examinations will be conducted for Class 10 students in an academic year.

In its official release, CBSE stated that the tentative date sheet was initially issued on September 24, 2025, based on the registration data of Class 9 and 11 students - 146 days before the examinations. The board further noted, "This is the first time that CBSE has released the final date sheet nearly 110 days before the exam, owing to the timely submission of the list of candidates (LOC) by schools."

To ensure a smooth examination process, the board said that the date sheet provides adequate gaps between major subjects, allowing students sufficient preparation time. The early release of the schedule is also intended to help parents and teachers plan for summer vacations and for schools to make logistical arrangements.

Addressing concerns about exam overlaps, CBSE said that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will require students to enter their Class XI registration number while applying for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main). "Accordingly, all schools are requested to provide the Class XI registration number to students applying for JEE (Main)," the board added.