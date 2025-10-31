CBSE Board Exams 2026: Sample Questions For Class 12 Mathematics, Physics

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the final date sheet for the Class 10 and 12 board examinations for the academic year 2025-26. The board exams for both the classes will begin on February 17, 2026.

The date sheet has been designed with adequate gaps between major subjects to ensure that students have sufficient time for preparation. The early release of the schedule aims to help parents, teachers, and schools plan academic activities, summer vacations, and examination logistics in advance.

To understand along with sample questions for major subjects such as Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry. Students can access the complete schedule and sample papers on the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in.

In line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, CBSE has also announced that from 2026 onwards, Class 10 students will appear for two board examinations within an academic year, giving them multiple opportunities to improve their performance.

To help students familiarise themselves with the new examination pattern, CBSE has released sample papers for all subjects. The board has advised students to carefully go through these papers to understand the types of questions, marking schemes, and paper formats.

Class 12 Mathematics Sample Questions

The Mathematics paper consists of 38 compulsory questions divided into five sections-A, B, C, D, and E.

Section A includes 18 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and two assertion-reason questions, each carrying one mark.

Students can download the Mathematics and Applied Mathematics sample question papers from the official website.

Class 12 Physics Sample Questions

The Physics paper includes 33 questions divided into five sections (A to E), covering both conceptual and numerical problems. Sample questions include:

Which of the following statements is true for radio waves and gamma rays?

A charged particle is projected along the axis of a current-carrying loop. Which of the following statements is true?

How does the impact parameter affect the trajectory of α-particles scattered by a heavy nucleus?

Students are also required to solve numerical questions based on electromagnetic waves, magnetism, nuclear density, and optical instruments like the compound microscope.

Chemistry Paper

Although CBSE has not shared detailed Chemistry sample questions in the circular, the paper is expected to follow a similar five-section format focusing on conceptual clarity, application-based problems, and experimental reasoning.

Students can download the official sample question papers for all subjects directly from the CBSE website to prepare effectively for the 2026 board examinations.

Direct Links:

CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Sample Question Paper 2025-26

CBSE Class 12 Applied Mathematics Sample Question Paper 2025-26

CBSE Class 12 Physics Sample Question Paper 2025-26