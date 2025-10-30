Class 11 Registration Number Now Must For Students Applying For JEE (Main)

To ensure that the schedules of the JEE (Main) and CBSE board examinations do not coincide, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will now require students to enter their Class 11 registration number while applying for the engineering entrance test. Accordingly, schools have been advised to provide these registration numbers to students applying for JEE (Main).

The announcement came alongside the release of the final date sheet for the Class 10 and 12 board examinations for the academic year 2025-26. The examinations for both classes are scheduled to begin on February 17, 2026, and the detailed schedule is available on the board's official website.

In an official statement, CBSE said the tentative date sheet was initially issued on September 24, 2025, based on the registration data of Class 9 and 11 students-146 days before the exams. The board added, "This is the first time that CBSE has released the final date sheet nearly 110 days before the exam, owing to the timely submission of the list of candidates (LOC) by schools."

The board also emphasised that the date sheet provides adequate gaps between major subjects to ensure students get sufficient preparation time. The early release of the schedule, CBSE said, would assist parents, teachers, and schools in planning summer vacations and logistical arrangements well in advance.

In line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, CBSE specified that from 2026 onwards, two board examinations will be conducted annually for Class 10 students, giving them multiple opportunities to improve their performance.

By integrating NTA's registration requirement and releasing the exam schedule early, CBSE aims to ensure a smooth and clash-free examination cycle for lakhs of students preparing for both board and competitive exams.