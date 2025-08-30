Railway Recruitment Cell Invites Applications For 2,865 Posts, Check Application Process Here

RRC WCR 2025 Apprentice Recruitment: The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), West Central Railway (WCR) has started the registration process for 2,865 Apprentice posts today, August 30, 2025. Candiates can register for the post on the official website of the cell- wcr.indianrailways.gov.in.

Railway Recruitment Cell WCR Recruitment 2025: Vacancies Available

Of the total 2,865 vacancies, 1,150 are available for Unreserved Category (UR), 433 for Scheduled Caste (SC), 215 for Scheduled Tribes (ST), 778 for Other Backward Classes (OBC), 289 for Economically Weaker Section (EWS), 101 for Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwbD) and 85 for Ex-Servicemen.

Vacancies are available across several divisions including JBP division, BPL division, KOTA division, CRWS BPL and more.

Railway Cell Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process

Candidates must be aged between 15 and 24 years and have completed Class 10 with a minimum of 50 per cent marks. They are required to hold a National Trade Certificate (NTC) from NCVT/SCVT to be eligible for the post.

Age relaxation of five years is provided to candidates of Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribes (S) and three years to Other Backward Classes (OBC).

Selection Process

Selection for the RRC WCR apprentice post will be done on the basis of the merit list that will be prepared by the cell based on the candidate's marks in Class 10 or its equivalent class or Class 12 and marks achieved in ITI/Trade examination.

In case two candidates are scored the same in the merit list, the one older in age will be allotted the seat for the post.

The merit list will be prepared with consideration of the trade, community and division.

Application Fees, Documents

All candidates will be required to pay an application fee of Rs. 141 except candidates of SC/ST, PwBd and Women candidates will have to pay Rs. 41 as application fee.

During the application process, candidates will be have to submit various documents such as Class 10, 12 and ITI/Trade certificates, photograph and their signature.

RRC WCR Cell Recruitment 2025: How To Apply For The Post?

Visit the official website of the cell - wcr.indianrailways.gov.in.

Under the "About us" section, click on "Recruitment".

Then, click on "Railway Recruitment Cell" and then, "Engagement of Act Apprentices".

Click on "Link" and then on "New Registration".

Select the trade and enter your details.

You will be successfully registered for the post.

The last date to apply for the Apprentice post is September 29, 2025 (11:59 pm).