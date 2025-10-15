Pak, Afghanistan Agree To 48-Hour Ceasefire After Dozens Killed In Clashes

Pakistan and Afghanistan agreed to a 48-hour ceasefire Wednesday evening after dozens of people were killed, and many more wounded, in violence along their shared border earlier in the day

The ceasefire came into effect 6 pm PKT or 6.30 pm IST.

'Both sides will make sincere efforts, through dialogue, to find a positive solution to the complex yet resolvable issue', Islamabad said in a statement cited by Reuters.

Pakistan claimed Afghanistan asked for the ceasefire. Afghanistan has not yet commented, either on the ceasefire or Pak's claim on who asked for a temporary halt to the fighting.

Earlier today Pak said it had killed 'dozens of Afghan security forces and militants' in overnight military operations, which underlines the deadliest violence between the neighbours in recent years.

Pak also said it had destroyed tanks and military posts as it repelled 'unprovoked' assaults.

However, it firmly denied targeting civilians after the Taliban said a dozen were killed and over 100 others wounded in a strike on a border area in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar.

Taliban's chief spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said a Pak Army border outpost was destroyed and an enemy tank commandeered in retaliation.

Pak accuses Afghanistan of supporting gunmen who carry out terrorist attacks on its territory. Pak claims these attacks have increased since 2021, when the Taliban grabbed power.

Afghanistan, however, denies these allegations.

It has insisted, as its Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, told India last week during a State visit, the Taliban will not allow its land to be used to stage attacks on other countries.

Wednesday's clashes were the second this week, stoking fears of a wider conflict in a region where terrorist groups like the Islamic State - as well as outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba that target India - are trying to establish a foothold and resurface.

The fighting stopped briefly Sunday after appeals from Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Pak-Afghan tensions

The latest flare-up, the deadliest in the last few years, coincided with Taliban Foreign Minister Muttaqi's visit to India, which Islamabad views as Delhi trying to reset ties with Kabul.

India has also restored full diplomatic relations with Afghanistan and will upgrade its Technical Mission in Kabul to an Embassy, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said last week.

Islamabad has long accused Kabul of harbouring terrorists - principally the Pakistani Taliban, known as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan - which it denies.

With input from agencies

