'Afghanistan Our Contiguous Neighbour': India's Sharp PoK Reminder For Pak

India fired a strong and clear message at Pakistan Friday afternoon over its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar referring to Afghanistan as a "contiguous neighbour" in a joint statement with Afghani Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

India and Afghanistan share a narrow 106 km land border - the Wakhan Corridor, a strategically important parcel being eyed by the Chinese. In the context of Jaishankar's statement, the corridor connects Afghanistan with that part of Kashmir unlawfully controlled by Pakistan.

The reference to a "contiguous neighbour" is, therefore, a sharp reminder to Pak.

"As a contiguous neighbour, and a well-wisher of the Afghan people, India has a deep interest in your development and progress," the minister said as he announced restoration of full diplomatic ties with Afghanistan, including upgrading the mission in Kabul to an embassy.

But that wasn't the only dig at Pakistan.

He also said both India and Afghanistan 'face the problem of cross-border terrorism'.

That remark is significant since it comes against the backdrop of military action by Pak in Afghanistan - against what the former claims are Afghan-backed terrorists striking its territory.

In fact, the Pak Air Force reportedly launched strikes in Kabul hours before the Jaishankar-Muttaqi meeting in Delhi, targeting what they claimed were 'terrorist safe havens' in the city.

"The sound of an explosion was heard in Kabul. But no one should worry... all is well and good, and no report of any damage has been given so far," a Taliban spokesperson said.

Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar met Taliban Foreign Minister Muttaqi in Delhi.

Muttaqi, meanwhile, underlined his government's intention to never allow Afghan territory to be used for terrorist attacks on India or anti-India activities. He also praised India's support at critical times, including the August earthquake that killed over 2,000 and the pandemic, during which India sent Covid vaccines.

"I am happy to be in Delhi, and this visit will increase the understanding between the two countries. India and Afghanistan should increase their engagements and exchanges... we will not allow any group to use our territory against others," he said.

"Afghanistan looks at India as a close friend (and) wants relations based on mutual respect, trade and people-to-people relations. We are ready to create a consultative mechanism of understanding to strengthen our relations."

India has repeatedly warned Pakistan over its illegal occupation of Kashmir, and called out its continuing support of terrorism and terrorists crossing over to strike at India and Indians, the most recent horrific example of which was the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has made it clear restoring PoK and the Pak administration cracking down on cross-border terrorism are non-negotiables in any talks. In May, after India destroyed nine terrorist bases in Pak and Pak-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for Pahalgam, the Prime Minister said, "Terror and talks cannot happen together... terror and trade can't happen together... and terror and water cannot flow together. If we ever talk to Pakistan, it will be on terror and PoK only."

