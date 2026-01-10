Meet Noor Ahmad Noor, Afghanistan's 1st Envoy In India Since Taliban Takeover

Afghanistan has appointed Noor Ahmad Noor as its Charge d'Affaires to the Afghan Embassy in New Delhi, nearly five years after the Taliban took control of Kabul in 2021.

His posting was confirmed following a visit by Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in October 2025, during which he held talks with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Who Is Noor Ahmad Noor?

Noor Ahmad Noor, who previously served as the Director General of the First Political Department at the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has arrived in New Delhi to assume his new role. He was also a part of Muttaqi's delegation to New Delhi.

Noor is a senior member of the Taliban. During his official tour to India, he also visited the Darul Uloom Deoband madrasa.

Noor visited Bangladesh in December 2025, ahead of the elections, where he reportedly met with several Islamic leaders.

India-Afghanistan Ties

On December 20, Afghanistan's Health Minister, Mawlawi Noor Jalali, said that India is becoming an important partner for Afghanistan's medicine and pharmaceutical needs, because their relations with Pakistan are deteriorating.

The relationship between the two countries has improved, especially after Muttaqi's seven-day visit to India in October.

During this visit, an agreement was signed between India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Muttaqi, under which India agreed to accept diplomats appointed by the Islamic Emirate for the Afghan Embassy in New Delhi.

Afghan citizens can now apply for Indian visas for medical treatment and business purposes.

India doesn't recognise the Taliban.

In April 2023, the Taliban tried to send a diplomat to India as Charge d'Affaires in Delhi, but it didn't work because the embassy staff refused to accept him. After that failure, the Taliban managed to appoint Ikramuddin Kamil to their consulate in Mumbai.

Mohammad Ebrahimkhil, who was posted during the previous Ghani government, continued as Charge d'Affaires in Delhi.