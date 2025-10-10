India Upgrades Its Kabul Technical Mission To Full Embassy Status

India has restored full diplomatic relations with Afghanistan and will upgrade its 'technical mission' in Kabul to a 'full embassy status', External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said Friday morning, with his Afghani counterpart, Amir Khan Muttaqi, by his side.

The embassy in Kabul had been downgraded four years ago, and consulate offices in smaller cities closed, amid fighting between the Taliban and the then-Afghani government.

The violence prompted the Indian government to deploy military aircraft to evacuate embassy personnel; two C-17 transport planes flew in late August 15 and early August 16 to bring back staff.

India resumed diplomatic presence in Kabul 10 months later. A technical team was deployed to the embassy, but only after the Taliban, which had by then captured the government, said adequate security would be provided if Delhi were to send officials back to the Afghan capital.

Fast-forward to October 2025, however, and relations with Afghanistan have improved further.

That was highlighted by Muttaqi's firm statement - that the Taliban will not allow its soil to be used to launch terror attacks on India. Muttaqi lavished praise on India in, and after, his meeting with Jaishankar, recalling swift support after the devastating earthquake on August 31.

Over 2,000 people were killed in that disaster and more than 5,000 home destroyed.