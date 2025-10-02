Taliban's Foreign Minister To Visit India In Historic Diplomatic Breakthrough

In a landmark development that could reshape regional geopolitics, Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi of the Taliban government is all set to visit India on October 9. This will be the first high-level visit from Kabul to New Delhi since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021, marking a new chapter in India-Taliban engagement.

The United Nations Security Council has confirmed that Muttaqi has been granted a temporary exemption from international travel restrictions, allowing him to visit New Delhi between October 9 and 16. The exemption underlines the significance attached to the visit, both by the Taliban administration and by regional powers seeking to recalibrate ties.

Indian diplomatic circles have been preparing for this moment for months. Since January, Indian officials, including Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and senior IFS officer J.P. Singh, have held multiple rounds of dialogue with Muttaqi and other Taliban leaders, often meeting in neutral venues like Dubai. India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in Dubai, where discussions centred on New Delhi's ongoing humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, particularly in strengthening the health sector and supporting refugee rehabilitation.

The turning point came on May 15 immediately after India's successful Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, when External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar held a phone conversation with Muttaqi – the first ministerial-level contact since 2021. During that discussion, Jaishankar expressed appreciation for the Taliban's condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack and reaffirmed India's "traditional friendship with the Afghan people".

Earlier in April, the Taliban had condemned the Pahalgam terror attack in India's Kashmir during a high-level meeting with Indian officials in Kabul, where India shared specific details of the terror attack. This significant statement indicated how India and Afghanistan were on the same page on Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in the region.

India has since expanded direct humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, providing food grains, medical supplies, and development assistance. Sources say the Taliban administration has also formally conveyed several requirements to India, ranging from energy support to infrastructure cooperation.

Following the devastating earthquake in September, India emerged as one of the first responders, swiftly dispatching 1,000 family tents and 15 tonnes of food supplies to the worst-affected provinces. This was soon followed by an additional 21 tonnes of relief material, including essential medicines, hygiene kits, blankets, and generators, underscoring India's commitment to aiding the Afghan people in times of crisis.

Since the Taliban's takeover in August 2021, India has supplied Afghanistan with nearly 50,000 tonnes of wheat, more than 330 tonnes of medicines and vaccines, and 40,000 litres of pesticides, along with a range of other essential items. These sustained efforts have provided critical help to millions of Afghans grappling with food insecurity, health challenges, and humanitarian distress.

The visit is being widely interpreted as a setback for Pakistan, which has long sought to maintain influence over Kabul. Islamabad's decision earlier this year to repatriate more than 80,000 Afghan refugees strained ties with the Taliban, opening diplomatic space for India to step in more assertively. Analysts note that Muttaqi's presence in New Delhi signals Kabul's willingness to diversify its foreign relations and reduce dependency on Pakistan.

For India, the visit is a delicate but strategic gamble. Engaging directly with the Taliban government allows New Delhi to secure its long-term interests in Afghanistan, prevent terror threats emanating from the region, and counterbalance Chinese and Pakistani influence.

The October 10 bilateral meeting during Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi's visit could mark a turning point, setting India and Afghanistan on a new trajectory of cautious cooperation – one that could redraw power equations across South Asia.