Railway Board Announces 6,180 Vacancies, Registration Begins On June 28

RRB Railway Technician Recruitment 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially notified a large-scale recruitment drive for 6,180 Technician vacancies across various zones of Indian Railways for the 2025-26 cycle. A short notification has been published in the Employment News dated June 16, with the detailed advertisement (CEN 02/2025) expected by June 27. Online registration will begin on June 28 and conclude on July 28 at 11.59 PM.

Key Details Of RRB Technician Recruitment 2025

Out of the total vacancies, 180 are for Technician Grade 1 Signal, while the remaining 6,000 are for Technician Grade 3 posts. Selection for both positions will be conducted through a Computer-Based Test (CBT), followed by document verification and a medical fitness test.

This recruitment initiative offers a significant opportunity for candidates wishing to join the technical workforce of Indian Railways, especially those who missed out on similar opportunities in previous recruitment cycles.

Eligibility Criteria

Technician Grade 1 Signal: Applicants must hold a BSc degree in Physics, Electronics, Computer Science, IT, or Instrumentation, or a Diploma/Degree in Engineering in the relevant disciplines.

Technician Grade 3: Candidates must have passed Class 10 (SSLC/Matriculation) and completed an ITI or Apprenticeship in specific trades such as Foundryman, Moulder, Pattern Maker, or Forger and Heat Treater.

Age Requirements (as of July 1, 2025)

Grade 1 Signal: 18 to 33 years

Grade 3: 18 to 30 years

Age relaxations apply for reserved categories as per government norms.

Application Fee Structure

Rs 250: SC/ST, Ex-servicemen, PwD, Women, Transgender, Minorities, and Economically Backward Class (fully refundable upon appearing in CBT)

Rs 500: All other categories (Rs. 400 refundable upon appearing in CBT)

Salary and Pay Levels

Technician Grade 1 Signal: Pay Level 5, Rs 29,200 per month (Initial Pay)

Technician Grade 3: Pay Level 2, Rs 19,900 per month (Initial Pay)

Additional allowances and benefits as per the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) will apply.

Application Process

Candidates will be able to apply online through the official RRB website rrbcdg.gov.in once the portal goes live on June 28. The detailed notification will include zone-wise vacancies, step-by-step instructions for filling out the form, and syllabus for the CBT.