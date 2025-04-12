RRB ALP Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins For 9,970 Posts, Check Selection Process

RRB ALP Recruitment 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has started the application process for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) recruitment exam 2025 today. The last date to submit applications is May 12. This recruitment drive aims to fill 9,970 vacancies across various RRB zones nationwide.

RRB ALP Recruitment 2025: Zone-Wise Vacancy Details

Central Railway - 376 posts

Eastern Railway - 868 posts

Southern Railway - 510 posts

Western Railway - 885 posts

South Eastern Railway - 921 posts

Northern Railway - 521 posts

North Eastern Frontier - 125 posts

East Central Railway - 700 posts

North Central Railway - 508 posts

West Central Railway - 759 posts

South East Central - 568 posts

South Central Railway - 989 posts

North Eastern Railway - 100 posts

North Western Railway - 679 posts

Metro Railway Kolkata - 225 posts

Total number of posts - 9,970

RRB ALP Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must have passed Class 10 and hold an ITI certificate in the relevant trade. Those who have completed Class 10 along with a three-year diploma in engineering are also eligible. Additionally, candidates possessing a bachelor's degree in engineering in the corresponding discipline can apply.

To apply for the position of Assistant Loco Pilot in Indian Railways, applicants should be between 18 and 30 years of age as of July 1, 2025.

RRB ALP 2025: Application Fee Details

General and OBC category applicants need to pay an application fee of Rs 500. Out of this, Rs 400 will be refunded if they appear for the first stage CBT.

Candidates from SC, ST, PwBD, women, and ex-servicemen categories are required to pay Rs 250, which will be fully refunded upon appearing for CBT 1.

RRB ALP 2025: Selection Process

The recruitment process includes three key stages-two phases of Computer Based Tests (CBT), followed by document verification and a medical fitness test.

CBT 1 will consist of 75 multiple-choice questions to be completed in 60 minutes. The second stage, CBT 2, comprises two parts:

Part A: 100 questions with a time limit of 90 minutes

Part B: 75 questions focused on trade-specific subjects, with a duration of 60 minutes.

In both CBT 1 and CBT 2, one-third of the marks will be deducted for each incorrect response.

Important Note

RRB has advised candidates to ensure that their Aadhaar details match those on their Class 10 mark sheet. Discrepancies in name or date of birth may lead to delays during the document verification phase.