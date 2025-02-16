RRB Recruitment 2025: Registration For More Than 1,000 Vacancies Ends Soon, Check Details

Indian Railway Recruitment 2025: The Indian Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will soon close the registration window for the recruitment of ministerial and isolated post openings. The recruitment drive aims to fill 1,036 positions across various categories. The application window, which opened on January 7, will close at 11.59pm today.

The date for application fee payment after the closing date is from February 17, 2025, to February 18, 2025.

The date for the modification window, to make corrections in the application form with payment of the modification fee, is from February 19, 2025, to February 28, 2025. However, details filled in the "Create an Account" form and "Chosen RRB" cannot be modified.

The official notification reads: "Candidates must ensure that their own photograph and signature, as per the standard specifications mentioned in the Notice, are uploaded in the online application. If at any stage of the recruitment process, it is noted that the photograph/signature is blurred/ineligible/non-standard in the applications, such applications are liable to be rejected."

Indian Railway Recruitment 2025: Application Fees

The application fee for General, OBC, and EWS category candidates is Rs 500, while for SC/ST candidates, it is Rs 250.

Note: Refunds will be issued after the Stage I exam.

Indian Railway Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

Post Graduate Teacher (PGT): 187

Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT): 338

Scientific Supervisor (Ergonomics and Training): 03

Chief Law Assistant: 54

Public Prosecutor: 20

Physical Training Instructor (PTI) - English Medium: 18

Scientific Assistant / Training: 02

Junior Translator Hindi: 130

Senior Publicity Inspector: 03

Staff and Welfare Inspector: 59

Librarian: 10

Music Teacher (Female): 03

Primary Railway Teacher: 188

Assistant Teacher (Female Junior School): 02

Laboratory Assistant / School: 07

Lab Assistant Grade III (Chemist & Metallurgist): 12

Indian Railway Recruitment 2025: How To Apply

Candidates can submit their applications via the official RRB website. Ensure to review the detailed notification for eligibility criteria, age limits, and the selection process before applying.