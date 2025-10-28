RRB NTPC: Railway Recruitment Board Hiring For 5,810 Posts, Check Details

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released an employment notification for various posts of non-technical popular candidates (Graduate). Candidates interested in applying for the post can visit the official website of RRB and submit the online application by November 20, 2025. The deadline to fill the application fee is November 22, 2025.

Applications are invited for a total of 5,810 posts. Of these, 161 posts are for Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor, 615 are for Station master, 3,416 are for Goods Train Manager, 921 are for Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist, 638 posts for Senior clerk cum typist and 59 posts for Traffic Assistant.

The details for modification window for corrections in application form with payment of modification fee will be open from November 23 to December 2, 2025. The dates during which eligible scribe candidates can provide their scribe details in the application portal is December 3 to 7, 2025.

Educational qualification

Candidates can check the post-wise parameter for the prescribed qualification for each post.

They must already have the minimum educational qualifications prescribed in the CEN from recognised institute/university as on the last date for submission of online applications.

Those awaiting results of their final examination of the prescribed educational qualification should not apply.

Paper format

The 1st stage Computer Based Test (CBT) will be held for 90 minutes. The paper will have three sections- General Awareness, Mathematics and General Intelligence and Reasoning. The General Awareness paper will have 40 questions, Mathematics will have 30 questions and General Intelligence and Reasoning will have 30 questions each. The Stage 1 CBT test will have a total of 100 questions.

The 2nd stage of the CBT exam will have 50 questions of General Awareness, 35 questions from Mathematics and 35 questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning. The total number of questions in 2nd stage CBT exam is 120.