RRB Exam Calendar 2026 Released For Key Railway Recruitment Exams, Check Details

RRB Exam Calendar 2026: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the exam calendar for various recruitment examinations scheduled in 2026. The announcement gives candidates a clear timeline for the upcoming selection cycles, helping them plan and pace their preparation in line with the tentative schedule.

According to the official notice, all Zonal Railways and Production Units have been instructed to assess and submit their vacancy details through the Online Integrated Railway Management System (OIRMS) within the prescribed timeline. The move aims to streamline the centralised recruitment process and ensure that the 2026 examinations proceed without delay.

Annual Calendar For RRB Recruitment 2026

The Railway Board has also directed all units to deduct vacancies already included in the 2025 recruitment cycle while finalising their assessments, in cases where the earlier selection process remains incomplete. This measure is intended to avoid duplication and maintain accuracy in the vacancy data submitted for the new recruitment year.

Further competent authority has also nominated following Nodal RRBs for all aspects related to recruitment for the year 2026:

The Chairperson of RRB Bengaluru will circulate the detailed schedule for vacancy assessment to all Zonal Railways, Production Units, and RRBs. The board has asked these units to take immediate action as per the instructions and keep the progress updated for review and further consideration.

The release of the 2026 exam calendar is expected to provide much-needed clarity to lakhs of aspirants preparing for various Railway posts, ranging from technical positions to popular categories.

Further details on individual exams and notifications will be issued by respective RRBs in due course.