IBPS RRB Exam 2025: Admit Card Released, Download Directly Here

IBPS RRB Admit Card: IBPS has released admit cards for the Regional Rural Bank preliminary exam 2025. Candidates can download them from the official website.

IBPS RRB Exam: conducted on December 6, 7, 13, and 14, 2025

IBPS RRB Admit Card 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit cards/call letters for the Regional Rural Bank (RRB) preliminary exam. Candidates who have applied for the examination can check and download the admit card till Decemer 14, 2025 on the official website ibps.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 6, 7, 13, and 14, 2025 for the post of Office Assistants (Multipurpose) in RRBs.

IBPS RRB Exam 2025: How To Download Admit Card?

  • Visit the official website ibps.in.
  • On the homepage, click on "Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter For CRP-RRBs-X1V".
  • Enter your registration number and password and click on "Login".
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and save it for future reference.

Download Link - "IBPS RRB Exam 2025 Call Letter Download Link".

The examination will be held for a total duration of 45 minutes- 25 minutes allotted for Reasoning and 20 minutes for Numerical Ability.

The bank has released the mock test link for the post of Office Assistants also and has activated the link for online scribe declaration form.

