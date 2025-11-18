RRB JE Recruitment 2025: Railway Board Extends Application Deadline, Increases Vacancies

RRB JE Recruitment 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has extended the deadline for the ongoing recruitment process for the posts of Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA). Interested and eligible candidates can now submit their applications until December 10, 2025 (11:59 PM).



The deadline for paying the application fee has also been extended to December 12, 2025, giving applicants additional time to complete the process.



RRBs have also announced an increase in vacancies at the Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala, under RRB Jammu-Srinagar, and the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, under RRB Chennai. The total number of vacancies has now risen to 2,588, up from 2,569.

Application Modification Window

Registered candidates can modify their selected RRB and preferences for posts, zonal railways, and production units from November 25 to December 10, 2025.



The modification window will open again from December 13 to 22, 2025, during which candidates will be required to pay a fee to make changes. However, candidates will not be allowed to modify their account details or selected RRB during this period.



PwBD candidates who require a scribe must submit their scribe details between December 23 and 27, 2025, through their respective RRB portals.



The RRBs have specified that all other terms of the original notification remain unchanged. Candidates have been advised to stay alert and avoid individuals who may attempt to misguide them with false promises of securing jobs in exchange for illegal payments. The recruitment process is fully computerised, and selection is based strictly on merit.

Check detailed notification here