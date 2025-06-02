Top Government Job Opportunities To Apply Before June Ends

Government Jobs: Various government departments have released a list of jobs across India for the month of June 2025. Candidates wishing to work as a government employee can apply for these opportunities. These jobs include Legal Officer, Operation Officer and Sailor (Direct Entry Petty Officer) and are available with the Government of India as well as its undertakings. Here are some of the job opportunities, aspiring candidates can apply for.

1. Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Job Opportunities

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released job opportunities for various posts including Legal Officer, Operations Officer, Scientific Officer, and 493 more. Candidates can apply for these jobs directly on the official website of UPSC here, "UPSC jobs link".

Last Date For Applications: June 12, 2025

2. Civil Executive

IRCON International Limited (previously known as Indian Railway Construction Company Limited and Indian Railway Construction International Limited), which is a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Railways is accepting job applications for the post of Joint General Manager/Civil and Deputy General Manager/Civil.

Interested candidates must apply for these job opportunities before June 20, 2025 and they can look for more details on "IRCON International Limited".

3. Sports Entry Officer (Navy)

The Indian Navy is accepting job applications for the post of Sailor (Direct Entry Petty Officer, Chief Petty Officer). Interested candidates can apply for these posts across Naval bases of India. Check for more details here, "Sailor Jobs".

Last date to apply is June 17, 2025.

4. Executive Trainee

North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO), a Schedule-'A' Mini Ratna CPSE under the Ministry of Power, is accepting job applications for the post of Executive Trainee (Finance), Executive Trainee (Hindi). Candidates can register and apply for the job at recruitment.neepco-spark.co.in.

Last Date to apply for the post of Executive Trainee is June 4, 2025.

5. Head Constable (CISF)

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is allowing application for the post of up to 403 Head Constables (General Duty) against Sports Quota-2025. Candidates can check for more details on cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in.

Last date to apply for the post of Head Constable is June 6, 2025.