Top 7 Government Jobs To Apply In June 2025, Check Key Details

Several prominent government organisations have announced job openings in June 2025, offering a range of positions across various disciplines and locations. These government job vacancies are available in different sectors, including space research, public sector undertakings, education, and state administration. Candidates can explore these opportunities and apply through the respective official websites before the specified deadlines.

The list of the government jobs is given below:



1. ISRO Recruitment 2025

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced a recruitment drive for 320 Scientist/Engineer 'SC' posts across various disciplines. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website, isro.gov.in, until June 16, 2025.

2. Bharat Petroleum Recruitment 2025

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) is hiring for various entry-level positions, offering an annual salary of over Rs 16.5 lakh. The application process is open until June 27, 2025, and candidates can apply through the official website, bharatpetroleum.in.

3. SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Recruitment 2025

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the official notification for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2025 today, June 9. Candidates who wish to apply for the examination and want to know the details can check the notification on the official website, ssc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is July 4, 2025.

4. SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2025

The SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2025 invites applications for 261 Stenographer Grade C and Grade D posts, with the application deadline set for June 26, 2025.

5. UPESSC Assistant Professor 2025

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has begun the recruitment process for 107 Assistant Professor posts. Candidates can apply online through the official portal, upessc.up.gov.in, until June 12, 2025.



6. Haryana CET 2025

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has opened the registration window for the Common Eligibility Test (CET) for Group C posts in various government departments. Interested candidates can submit their applications until June 12, 2025.

7. BPSC Assistant Section Officer Recruitment 2025

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is recruiting for 41 Assistant Section Officer posts, with a monthly salary ranging from Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400. Candidates can apply through the official website until June 23, 2025.