CISF Hiring For 403 Head Constable Posts Under Sports Quota, Direct Link Here

CISF Recruitment 2025: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is currently accepting applications for the post of Head Constable (General Duty) under the Sports Quota. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 403 vacancies, available for both male and female meritorious sportspersons. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application on the CISF's recruitment portal, cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in.

The application window opened on May 18 with a deadline set for June 6 (until 11.59pm). This is a government job opportunity under Pay Level-4 (Rs 25,500-Rs 81,100). Selected candidates will also receive allowances according to Central Government norms.

CISF Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must have passed Class 12 from a recognised board.

Those from boards that are not affiliated with either the State or Central Government must provide a notification issued by the Government of India confirming that their qualifications are considered equivalent.

Minimum: 18 years

Maximum: 23 years

Eligible Birth Dates: Applicants must be born between August 2, 2002, and August 1, 2007 (inclusive).

Applicants should meet one of the following sports-related qualifications:

Must have represented India in international competitions, or

Must have participated in national-level tournaments (either junior or senior category) representing their respective states.

These eligibility conditions are applicable to both team-based and individual sports disciplines.

CISF Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Application Fee Details

Candidates from the General, OBC, and EWS categories must pay an application fee of Rs 100.

Applicants belonging to the SC, ST, and Female categories are exempted from paying the fee.

The application fee can be submitted through online modes such as Net Banking, UPI, credit or debit cards, and SBI-generated challan.

The SBI challan must be generated by June 6, 2025, and payment must be made during official SBI working hours by June 7, 2025.

How To Apply For CISF Head Constable (Sports Quota) 2025

Go to the official recruitment portal, cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in

Select the link titled "Apply Online" for the Head Constable under the Sports Quota.

Register using your basic personal details to create login credentials.

Log in using the generated credentials

Fill out the application form with all necessary personal, academic, and sports-related data.

Upload scanned copies of required documents including your photograph and certificates supporting your sports achievements.

Make the payment for the application fee, if applicable.

Check all the entered details and submit the application form.

Download the final submission confirmation page and retain it for future reference.

CISF Recruitment 2025- Here's Direct Link To Apply

CISF Head Constable 2025: Selection Process

The recruitment process includes two stages- physical test and sports performance.

Stage 1 Includes:

Trial Test

Proficiency Test

Physical Standards Test (PST)

Verification of Documents

Stage 2 Includes:

Medical Examination

Final Merit List:

The final selection of candidates will be based solely on their performance in the Proficiency Test.