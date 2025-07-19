Rajasthan Chief Minister Announces Recruitment For Over 26,000 Government Posts

In a major initiative to provide employment opportunities to the youth in a transparent and time-bound manner, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has announced recruitment for over 26,000 government posts across various departments.



In a remarkable move, recruitment notifications for these posts were issued, offering a significant employment boost to thousands of aspirants across the state.

As part of this drive, major recruitment have been announced in the education sector, including 3,225 posts of professors in various subjects and 6,500 posts of senior teachers in the Secondary Education Department.

Additionally, 2,759 posts of Level-1 and Level-2 teachers have been announced in the Sanskrit Education Department, along with 5,000 Level-1 teacher posts in the Elementary Education Department.

The Home Department will recruit 1,015 Sub-Inspectors, including 896 SI (AP), 4 SI (AP) Sahariya, 25 SI (AP) Scheduled Area, 26 SI (IB), and 64 Platoon Commander (SI) posts.

Moreover, 84 posts of Platoon Commander have been advertised in the Home Defense Department. In the agriculture and animal husbandry sectors, advertisements have been issued for 1,100 posts of Agriculture Supervisor, 281 posts of Assistant Engineer (Agriculture), and 1,100 posts of Veterinary Officer.

The Forest Department will recruit for 785 posts including Forester, Forest Guard, and Surveyor positions. Additionally, 2,163 posts have been notified in the Energy Department, and 1,050 miscellaneous posts in the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED). The Ayurveda Department will also recruit 1,535 contractual Ayush Officers.

In an event held in Dadiya, Jaipur, during the 'Cooperation and Employment Festival', more than 8,000 youth received appointment letters in the presence of Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma. To date, the Rajasthan government has provided over 75,000 government jobs, and a recruitment calendar for more than 81,000 posts has already been released for the year 2025.

In another key administrative decision, the number of members in the Rajasthan Public Service Commission has been increased from 7 to 10, to further streamline the recruitment process. This massive recruitment initiative reflects the state government's strong commitment to youth empowerment, transparent governance, and efficient public service delivery, said officials.

