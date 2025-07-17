Mumbai Government Job Timings To Change? New Move To Tackle Train Crowd

In a significant move to tackle overcrowding in Mumbai's lifeline - the local train network, the Maharashtra government has announced the formation of a high-level task force. The objective: reduce peak-hour congestion by coordinating with private companies to introduce staggered office timings.

State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik confirmed the plan, stating that the task force will include representatives from the transport department, Indian Railways, and major corporate houses. The group will engage with companies to implement flexible working hours, such as 8 am to 4 pm or 10 am to 6 pm, rather than the conventional 9-to-5 shift.

Mumbai's suburban rail network carries nearly 8 million passengers daily, with the most intense rush observed between 8 to 11 am and 5 to 8 pm. The Western, Central, and Harbour lines are witnessing rising passenger volumes, causing severe strain on platforms and trains during peak hours.

The pilot phase of the initiative will roll out in selected companies or regions, and if successful, it may be expanded across the city. Officials believe that staggering office hours will not only alleviate pressure on public transport but also help ease road traffic congestion during rush hours.

This initiative is part of a broader vision to create a more commuter-friendly transport ecosystem in Mumbai by encouraging collaborative solutions between the government and the private sector.