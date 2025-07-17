RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2025: Notification Out For 3,225 Vacancies, Check Details

RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released a significant recruitment notification for 3,225 School Lecturer (Grade I Teacher) posts under the School Education Department. The online application process will be open from August 14 to September 12, 2025, through the official website - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

This recruitment drive covers 27 subjects, including core academic disciplines and sports coaching positions.

Eligibility Criteria

Academic Qualification (varies by subject):

• For most subjects: Postgraduate degree in the relevant subject from a UGC-recognized institution + B.Ed. or equivalent diploma/degree recognized by NCTE.

• For Biology: PG in Life Sciences (Zoology/Botany etc.) + studied Botany & Zoology at graduation level.

• For Commerce: PG in Commerce + B.Com OR PG with two teaching subjects for senior secondary level.

• For Drawing & Music: PG in respective field or equivalent diploma.

• For Physical Education: PG in Physical Education (M.P.Ed.).

• For Coaches (22-27): Graduate + Degree/Diploma in Physical Education + NIS certificate in relevant sport.

Other Requirements

• Working knowledge of Hindi in Devanagari script.

• Knowledge of Rajasthani culture.

Selection Process

• Written Competitive Exam comprising two papers:

• Paper I: 150 marks (1.5 hours)

• Paper II: 300 marks (3 hours)

• Objective-type questions with negative marking (1/3 mark deducted per wrong answer).

• Minimum qualifying marks: 40% (35% for SC/ST candidates)

• Final selection based on merit order in the written exam.

Important Dates

• Application Start Date: August 14, 2025

• Application Deadline: September 12, 2025 (midnight)

Application Fee

General/OBC (Creamy Layer)/MBC (Creamy Layer): Rs 600

SC/ST/OBC (Non-Creamy Layer)/MBC (Non-Creamy Layer): Rs 400

EWS / PwD / Sahariya Tribe: Rs 400

However, candidates from other states will be considered under the General category.

How to Apply for RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2025

1. Visit: https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

2. Go to "Recruitment Portal" and read the detailed advertisement.

3. Login via SSO ID (or register for one at sso.rajasthan.gov.in).

4. Click on One-Time Registration (OTR) if not already done.

5. Fill out the online application form.

6. Upload required documents, signature, and photograph.

7. Pay the application fee online.

8. Submit the form and keep a printout for reference.