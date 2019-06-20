RPSC School Lecturer Exam Dates Out; Check Here

Jobs | Updated: June 20, 2019 16:29 IST
RPSC will conduct the School Lecturer recruitment exam from July 15 to July 25.


New Delhi: 

RPSC will conduct the School Lecturer recruitment exam from July 15 to July 25. The official notification regarding the RPSC School Lecturer exam date and time for competitive exam in Rajasthan School Education department has been released on the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). The recruitment examinations will be held on respective district headquarters in Rajasthan, according to the notification. The official notification can be found on the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The School Lecturer recruitment exam will begin with the Group A General Knowledge exam on July 15 and will end with Group C Home Science paper on July 25, 2019.

RPSC School Lecturer exam 2019: Schedule

Check the complete schedule of RPSC School Lecturer exam here:

RPSC School Lecturer exam 2019: Group A date and time

15-07-2019 

G.K. 09:00 AM TO 10:30 AM

Hindi 02:00 PM TO 05:00 PM

16-07-2019 

Sanskrit 09:00 AM TO 12:00 NOON

Rajasthani 02:00 PM TO 05:00 PM

RPSC School Lecturer exam 2019: Group B date and time

17-07-2019 

G.K. 09:00 AM TO 10:30 AM 

Political Science 02:00 PM TO 05:00 PM 

18-07-2019 

Geography & Music 09:00 AM TO 12:00 NOON 

Biology 02:00 PM TO 05:00 PM 

19-07-2019 

Economics 09:00 AM TO 12:00 NOON 

Public Administration & Physics 02:00 PM TO 05:00 PM 

RPSC School Lecturer exam 2019: Group C date and time

22-07-2019 

G.K. 09:00 AM TO 10:30 AM 

History 02:00 PM TO 05:00 PM 

23-07-2019 

English 09:00 AM TO 12:00 NOON 

Commerce & Agriculture 02:00 PM TO 05:00 PM 

24-07-2019 

Chemistry 09:00 AM TO 12:00 NOON 

Sociology 02:00 PM TO 05:00 PM 

25-07-2019 

Mathematics & Punjabi & Drawing 09:00 AM TO 12:00 NOON 

Home Science 02:00 PM TO 05:00 PM

