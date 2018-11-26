RPSC School Lecturer Exam Dates Announced, Check Here

RPSC School Lecturer recruitment exam for the openings in Rajasthan School Education Department will start from January 15, 2019 and will end on January 23, 2019. The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) had released this School Lecturer recruitment notification in April, 2018 with 1,789 vacancies and later it was increased to 5,000 in a corrigendum published in May, 2018. The School Lecturer recruitment exam will begin with the Group A General Knowledge exam on January 15 next year and will end with Group C Home Science paper on January 23, 2019.

RPSC School Lecturer Exam Dates

Check the exam dates from three groups here:

GROUP-A

January 15, 2019: G.K. 10.00 AM TO 11.30 AM

January 15, 2019: Hindi 02.00 PM TO 05.00 PM

January 16, 2019: Sanskrit 09.00 AM TO 12.00 NOON

January 16, 2019: Rajasthani 02.00 PM TO 05.00 PM

GROUP-B

January 17, 2019: G.K. 10.00 AM TO 11.30 AM

January 17, 2019: Pol. Science 02.00 PM TO 05.00 PM

January 18, 2019: Geography & Music 09.00 AM TO 12.00 NOON

January 18, 2019: Biology 02.00 PM TO 05.00 PM

January 19, 2019: Economics 09.00 AM TO 12.00 NOON

January 19, 2019: Public Administration & Physics 02.00 PM TO 05.00 PM

GROUP-C

January 20, 2019: G.K. 10.00 AM TO 11.30 AM

January 20, 2019: History 02.00 PM TO 05.00 PM

January 21, 2019: English 09.00 AM TO 12.00 NOON

January 21, 2019: Commerce & Agriculture 02.00 PM TO 05.00 PM

January 22, 2019: Chemistry 09.00 AM TO 12.00 NOON

January 22, 2019: Sociology 02.00 PM TO 05.00 PM

January 23, 2019: Mathematics & Punjabi & Drawing 09.00 AM TO 12.00 NOON

January 23, 2019: Home Science 02.00 PM TO 05.00 PM

