RPSC Recruitment 2025: Over 12,000 Vacancies Announced, Check Details

RPSC Recruitment 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has issued a massive recruitment notification, offering a major opportunity to job seekers in the state. The government of Rajasthan has approved direct recruitment for 12,121 posts across five departments. Once the education window opens, students will be able to apply by visiting the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC Recruitment 2025: Departments And Vacancy Details

Assistant Agriculture Engineer (Agriculture Department): 281 posts

Veterinary Officer (Animal Husbandry Department): 1,100 posts

Sub Inspector / Platoon Commander (Home Department - Group 1): 1,015 posts

Lecturer And Coach (School Education Department): 3,225 posts

Senior Teacher (Secondary Education Department): 6,500 posts

RPSC Recruitment 2025: ​​​​​​​Application Dates (Online Only)

Assistant Agriculture Engineer: July 28 to August 26

Veterinary Officer: August 5 to September 3

SI/Platoon Commander: August 10 to September 8

Lecturer and Coach: August 14 to September 12

Senior Teacher: August 19 to September 17

How to Apply for RPSC Recruitment 2025

Visit the official RPSC website: rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Navigate to the 'Recruitment Advertisement' section on the homepage.

Click on the relevant notification for the post you wish to apply for.

Read the official advertisement carefully for details on eligibility, age limit, syllabus, and exam pattern.

Click on 'Apply Online' - this will redirect you to the SSO Rajasthan portal.

Login using your SSO ID (or register if you don't have one).

Fill in the application form, upload required documents, and pay the applicable fee.

Submit the form and take a printout of the application for future reference.

Students are advised to check the RPSC site for updates on exam dates and admit card releases.