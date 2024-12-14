Rajasthan Public Service Commission Hiring For 575 Assistant Professor Positions

RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the official notification for the recruitment of assistant professors. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website. The application process will commence on January 12, 2025, and conclude on February 10, 2025. This recruitment drive seeks to fill a total of 575 vacancies.



Age Limit:



Applicants must be at least 21 years old and not exceed 40 years as of July 1, 2025.



Age Relaxation:

Upper age relaxation is applicable for reserved category candidates as per government norms.



Application Fee

General/Unreserved Category: Rs 600

Reserved Categories (SC/ST/OBC/PwBD): Rs 400

PSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply

Visit the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the 'Apply Online' tab on the homepage.

Log in to the SSO portal or register if you are a new user.

Fill out the application form with the required details.

Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Take a printout of the submitted application for future reference.

Selection Process

The selection process consists of a written examination followed by an interview.

Written Examination:

The exam will consist of three papers with a total of 200 marks:

Paper I: Subject concerned with the post - 75 marks

Paper II: Subject concerned with the post - 75 marks

Paper III: General Studies of Rajasthan - 50 marks

Interview:

The interview will carry 24 marks. Candidates who score the minimum qualifying marks in the written examination, as determined by the Commission, will be shortlisted for the interview in a ratio of three times the number of vacancies (category-wise).

Important Examination Details

The exam will use OMR-based answer sheets.

Each question will have five options (1, 2, 3, 4, 5). Candidates must darken the correct answer using a blue ballpoint pen.

If a question is not attempted, candidates must darken the circle marked '5'. Failure to darken any option will result in a penalty of one-third (1/3) of the marks for that question.

An additional 10 minutes will be provided for verifying the answer sheet after completing the exam.

Candidates must appear for all written papers and the interview. Failure to do so will result in disqualification, as per Rule 19 A (2).

The syllabus will be notified to the candidates by the Commission and made available in due course. For further details and updates, applicants are advised to visit the RPSC's official website.