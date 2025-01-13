RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins For 575 Posts, Check details

RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has initiated the recruitment process for Assistant Professors. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The application process will conclude on February 10, 2025. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 575 vacancies.

RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: Steps To Apply

Step 1. Visit the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2. Click on the 'Apply Online' tab on the homepage

Step 3. Log in to the SSO portal or register as a new user if needed

Step 4. Complete the application form with the required details

Step 5. Pay the application fee and submit the form

Step 6. Take a printout of the submitted application for future reference

Age Limit

Applicants must be at least 21 years old and not older than 40 years as of July 1, 2025. Upper age relaxation is applicable for candidates belonging to reserved categories, as per government norms.

Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 600 for candidates in the General/Unreserved category and Rs 400 for candidates from reserved categories, including SC, ST, OBC, and PwBD.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises a written examination followed by an interview.

Written Examination

The written exam consists of three papers totaling 200 marks:

Paper I: Subject concerned with the post - 75 marks

Paper II: Subject concerned with the post - 75 marks

Paper III: General Studies of Rajasthan - 50 marks

Interview

The interview carries 24 marks. Candidates who achieve the minimum qualifying marks in the written examination, as determined by the Commission, will be shortlisted for the interview in a ratio of three times the number of vacancies (category-wise).

Important Examination Details

The exam will use OMR-based answer sheets

Each question will have five options (1, 2, 3, 4, 5). Candidates must darken the correct answer using a blue ballpoint pen

For unanswered questions, candidates must darken the circle marked '5'

Failure to darken any option will result in a penalty of one-third (1/3) of the marks for that question

An additional 10 minutes will be provided to verify the answer sheet after completing the exam

Candidates must appear for all written papers and the interview

Failure to do so will result in disqualification, as per Rule 19 A (2)

For latest updates, applicants are advised to visit the official RPSC website.