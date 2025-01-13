RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins For 575 Posts, Check details

RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: Steps To Apply
Step 1. Visit the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2. Click on the 'Apply Online' tab on the homepage
Step 3. Log in to the SSO portal or register as a new user if needed
Step 4. Complete the application form with the required details
Step 5. Pay the application fee and submit the form
Step 6. Take a printout of the submitted application for future reference
Age Limit
Applicants must be at least 21 years old and not older than 40 years as of July 1, 2025. Upper age relaxation is applicable for candidates belonging to reserved categories, as per government norms.
Application Fee
The application fee is Rs 600 for candidates in the General/Unreserved category and Rs 400 for candidates from reserved categories, including SC, ST, OBC, and PwBD.
Selection Process
The selection process comprises a written examination followed by an interview.
Written Examination
The written exam consists of three papers totaling 200 marks:
Paper I: Subject concerned with the post - 75 marks
Paper II: Subject concerned with the post - 75 marks
Paper III: General Studies of Rajasthan - 50 marks
Interview
The interview carries 24 marks. Candidates who achieve the minimum qualifying marks in the written examination, as determined by the Commission, will be shortlisted for the interview in a ratio of three times the number of vacancies (category-wise).
Important Examination Details
- The exam will use OMR-based answer sheets
- Each question will have five options (1, 2, 3, 4, 5). Candidates must darken the correct answer using a blue ballpoint pen
- For unanswered questions, candidates must darken the circle marked '5'
- Failure to darken any option will result in a penalty of one-third (1/3) of the marks for that question
- An additional 10 minutes will be provided to verify the answer sheet after completing the exam
- Candidates must appear for all written papers and the interview
- Failure to do so will result in disqualification, as per Rule 19 A (2)
For latest updates, applicants are advised to visit the official RPSC website.