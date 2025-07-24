Andy Byron's Wife At Family's $2.4 Million Mansion After Coldplay Scandal: Report

Megan Byron, the wife of CEO Andy Byron, is reportedly taking refuge at the couple's $2.4 million Maine mansion, where she's engaged in crisis talks about the future of their marriage. This retreat comes in the wake of her husband's highly publicised kiss cam scandal at Coldplay's Boston show, where he was caught being overly affectionate with his HR executive, Kristin Cabot. The couple's marital home is located in Northborough, Massachusetts, approximately 106 miles away from their Maine property, where Megan is currently staying low, according to the New York Post.

In the wake of the scandal, Megan, 50, has had several family members visit her to extend their support, including her older sister Maura. The 4,169-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bathroom property also saw other family members visiting over the weekend, but it remains unclear if Byron visited to speak with his wife after the incident.

The whole town "has seen [the video] but the family do not want to talk about it," a local said.

Megan, Associate Director of Lower School and Hope Graham Program Admissions at Bancroft School, has not publicly addressed her husband's alleged infidelity. However, she removed her husband's name from her social media profiles, reverting to her maiden name, Kerrigan.

Not only that, joyful family photos featuring Andy, Megan, and their two sons have also been removed. These deleted images included happy moments from a hiking trip and a graduation ceremony for one of their sons, showcasing the family's smiling faces.

Meanwhile, neither Byron nor Cabot has been seen since, though the Astronomer confirmed both were placed on leave before Byron's resignation.

The firm released a statement on LinkedIn and Twitter (X) declaring, "As stated previously, Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met. Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted. The Board will begin a search for our next Chief Executive as Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy continues to serve as interim CEO."