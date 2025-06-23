Candidates Miss School Lecturer Exam Due To Heavy Rain, Angry Scenes Outside Centre

Rajasthan Exam Heavy Rain: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) started the School Lecturer (Post Graduate Teacher) examinations in Jhunjhunu from today, June 23, 2025, and it will continue till July 4. On the very first day of the exam, 4,549 candidates could not reach to the exam centres on time because of the flooded streets and heavy traffic led by heavy rain.

Due to the heavy rainfall this morning in Jhunjhunu and surrounding districts, water accumulated on the roads, causing inconvenience for vehicles to move, which led to traffic jams in many areas.

At 28 centres in Jhunjhunu and 12 centres in Chirawa, more than half of the candidates arrived completely drenched, having crossed waterlogged areas. Most of them were soaked from head to toe.

At centres including the Government RR Morarka College, candidates who arrived after 9 AM were seen pleading outside, but were not allowed to enter the exam hall. Some broke down in tears, while others argued with police officers out of frustration.

The rain also significantly affected the attendance in the first shift. Out of 15,310 candidates expected across 40 centres for the first shift, 4,549 were absent. Only 10,761 were able to make it, bringing the attendance percentage to 70.287 per cent.