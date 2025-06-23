Advertisement

Candidates Miss School Lecturer Exam Due To Heavy Rain, Angry Scenes Outside Centre

Rajasthan Exam Heavy Rain: Due to the heavy rainfall this morning in Jhunjhunu and more than half of the surrounding districts, water accumulated on the roads.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Candidates Miss School Lecturer Exam Due To Heavy Rain, Angry Scenes Outside Centre
Many candidates could not reach to exam centre on time because of the flooded roads and traffic.

Rajasthan Exam Heavy Rain: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) started the School Lecturer (Post Graduate Teacher) examinations in Jhunjhunu from today, June 23, 2025, and it will continue till July 4. On the very first day of the exam, 4,549 candidates could not reach to the exam centres on time because of the flooded streets and heavy traffic led by heavy rain.

Due to the heavy rainfall this morning in Jhunjhunu and surrounding districts, water accumulated on the roads, causing inconvenience for vehicles to move, which led to traffic jams in many areas.

At 28 centres in Jhunjhunu and 12 centres in Chirawa, more than half of the candidates arrived completely drenched, having crossed waterlogged areas. Most of them were soaked from head to toe.

At centres including the Government RR Morarka College, candidates who arrived after 9 AM were seen pleading outside, but were not allowed to enter the exam hall. Some broke down in tears, while others argued with police officers out of frustration.

The rain also significantly affected the attendance in the first shift. Out of 15,310 candidates expected across 40 centres for the first shift, 4,549 were absent. Only 10,761 were able to make it, bringing the attendance percentage to 70.287 per cent.

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
RPSC Exam, Rajasthan School Lecturer, Rajasthan School Lecturer Heavy Rain
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com