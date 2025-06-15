RPSC RAS Mains Admit Card 2025 Released, Download Link Here

RPSC RAS Mains Admit Card 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has officially released the RPSC RAS Mains Admit Card 2025 for the upcoming Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) Mains examination. Candidates who have registered for the exam can now download their admit cards by visiting the official RPSC website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The admit card is a mandatory document for appearing in the examination. It contains important details such as the candidate's name, roll number, exam date, time, reporting time, exam centre, and instructions. Candidates are advised to download and print the admit card well in advance of the exam to avoid last-minute issues.

RPSC RAS Mains Admit Card 2025: Steps To Download

• Visit the official RPSC website: rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

• Click on the link that says "RPSC RAS Mains Admit Card 2025"

• Enter your login credentials such as Application ID and Date of Birth

• Click on the "Submit" button

• The admit card will appear on the screen

• Download the admit card and save a printed copy for exam day and future use

RPSC RAS Mains Admit Card 2025: What To Carry To Exam Centre

Candidates must carry a printed copy of their admit card along with a valid photo ID. Accepted ID proofs include:

• Aadhaar Card

• PAN Card

• Passport

• Valid ID proof issued by a Government department

• College-issued ID card (if applicable)

RPSC RAS Mains 2025 Exam Dates

The RPSC RAS Mains examination will be conducted on June 17 and June 18, 2025. All candidates must report to their exam centres well in time as per the reporting schedule mentioned in the admit card.

After downloading the admit card, candidates are advised to thoroughly verify all personal details printed on it. This includes checking the candidate's name, date of birth, application number, photograph, and exam centre address. In case of any discrepancies or errors, candidates should immediately contact RPSC officials or the exam helpline for necessary corrections.