RAS Main 2018: Rajasthan Public Service Commission Releases Application Form

RPSC releases application form for RAS main exam 2018 qualified candidates.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the detailed application form for the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) main exam 2018. The application form is available on the official website of the Commission at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who have qualified the main exam can fill and submit the application form. The result of RAS Main exam 2018 was announced on July 9.

RAS Main Exam 2018 Application Form

Over 15,000 candidates had appeared for the exam which was held on June 25 and June 26.

The main exam is a part of the selection process through which RPSC will select and recommend candidates to fill up 1,017 vacancies.

The recruitment was notified in 2018 and the result of the preliminary exam, which is a screening test for the main exam, was declared in December 2018.

Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) exam is also known was the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services exam.

Meanwhile, the Commission has scheduled few exams in September. The exam for selection of Assistant Conservator of Forest and Forest Range Officer will be held from September 20. The Assistant Professor and Senior Demonstrator selection exam is scheduled to be held on September 13. Candidates are seen asking the RPSC on microblogging platform Twitter to postpone these exams due to COVID-19 pandemic.

